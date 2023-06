PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Dr Samina defended her PhD in education from Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan.

She defended her thesis under the supervision of Dr Allah Noor Khan Director Institute of Education and Research Gomal university.

Professor Dr Muhammad Naseer ud Din, Department of Education and Psychology, KUST Kohat, was her external examiner.