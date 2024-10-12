Samina Expresses Deep Grief, Anger On Brutal Killing Of Miners In Duki
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Chairperson Standing Committee for Human Rights Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Saturday expressed her deep grief and anger over the brutal killing of innocent miners in Duki.
In her condemnation statement, she strongly condemned the incident and said that those who terrorize the sleeping unwashed laborers in the dark of night are devoid of humanity.
Enemies are trying unsuccessfully to destabilize Pakistan by destabilizing the peace and order situation in Pakistan, especially Balochistan, she said.
She said that targeting innocent people in cowardly incidents is not bravery in any way but these are the actions of the defeated elements who are the enemies of India and its followers.
Samina Zehri said that the terrorists involved in the Duki incident would be dealt with iron hands and could be sent to hell soon.
She said that the new wave of terrorism across the country, including Balochistan is the result of a well-thought-out plan against which the entire nation is united and has a strong determination to thwart the cowardly acts of terrorists.
The Senator said that the determination of the Pakistani nation and the security forces would not decrease until the end of the last terrorist.
She further said that the cowardly terrorist elements should know that they are facing a brave nation which has defeated terrorism in the past and would crush the evil intentions of the enemies in the future and the terrorists could be chased to the last extent and they would be brought to their end.
She also expressed her condolences to the families of the martyrs and the injured in the attack and said that the entire nation is an equal participant in their grief.
She paid tribute to the martyrs and said that the blood of innocent workers will not be allowed to go in vain.
