Open Menu

Samina Expresses Deep Grief, Anger On Brutal Killing Of Miners In Duki

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Samina expresses deep grief, anger on brutal killing of miners in Duki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Chairperson Standing Committee for Human Rights Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Saturday expressed her deep grief and anger over the brutal killing of innocent miners in Duki.

In her condemnation statement, she strongly condemned the incident and said that those who terrorize the sleeping unwashed laborers in the dark of night are devoid of humanity.

Enemies are trying unsuccessfully to destabilize Pakistan by destabilizing the peace and order situation in Pakistan, especially Balochistan, she said.

She said that targeting innocent people in cowardly incidents is not bravery in any way but these are the actions of the defeated elements who are the enemies of India and its followers.

Samina Zehri said that the terrorists involved in the Duki incident would be dealt with iron hands and could be sent to hell soon.

She said that the new wave of terrorism across the country, including Balochistan is the result of a well-thought-out plan against which the entire nation is united and has a strong determination to thwart the cowardly acts of terrorists.

The Senator said that the determination of the Pakistani nation and the security forces would not decrease until the end of the last terrorist.

She further said that the cowardly terrorist elements should know that they are facing a brave nation which has defeated terrorism in the past and would crush the evil intentions of the enemies in the future and the terrorists could be chased to the last extent and they would be brought to their end.

She also expressed her condolences to the families of the martyrs and the injured in the attack and said that the entire nation is an equal participant in their grief.

She paid tribute to the martyrs and said that the blood of innocent workers will not be allowed to go in vain.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Attack Terrorist Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Condemnation Blood

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

4 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

11 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

20 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

24 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan