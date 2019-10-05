Samina Fazil nominated for slot of VP FPCCI

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) The United Business Group (UBG) of FPCCI has nominated founder President, Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Samina Fazil for the slot of vice president FPCCI for the next year.

The decision was taken by Patron-in-Chief of UBG SM Muneer and Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik keeping in view her services spanned over twenty years.The move of the leaders of business community is laudable will go a long way in empowering women, said Farida Rashid, newly elected president IWCCI.Talking to businesswomen, Farida Rashid and outgoing president Rizwana Asif said that UBG is trying to empower women since last five years which is part of its long-term vision.