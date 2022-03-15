UrduPoint.com

Samina For Extending Support, Facilities To Underprivileged Women

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Samina for extending support, facilities to underprivileged women

First Lady Samina Alvi on Tuesday stressed the need for extending support and facilities to underprivileged women for bringing them into mainstream as it was imperative for the progress and growth of a healthy society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi on Tuesday stressed the need for extending support and facilities to underprivileged women for bringing them into mainstream as it was imperative for the progress and growth of a healthy society.

Speaking as a chief guest at First Women Theater Festival titled 'breaking the Bias' held at the Lahore Arts Council, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working in right direction to empower women in every sphere of life.

She said that multiple initiatives had been taken by the government to provide every sort of support to women so that they could participate in the development of country, adding that Ehsaas Programme was one of the initiatives, which was making the poor and needy women financially strong and empowered.

Samina Alvi said that providing a safe and conducive environment to women at workplace was also of vital importance, for which, the need of taking more steps was required.

She also urged the working women to work with dignity so that no one could exploit them.

Appreciating women participation in every field, she said that women were equally contributing to the progress of their organizations and development of the country and added that women were very hardworking in their field and performing duties with professionalism.

She said that it was sanguine that more and more women were now getting education and they were more aware about their rights and struggling in a better way to get them.

She added that founder of the nation, Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also advocated maximum participation of women in practical life and he himself took along women in the Pakistan Movement.

Earlier, the first lady witnessed a stage play which showed struggle and hardships facedby women in practical life.

Later, Chairperson LAC Moneeza Hashmi presented her book to First Lady Samina Alvi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Women Government

Recent Stories

Supreme Court rejects NAB's plea to cancel bail of ..

Supreme Court rejects NAB's plea to cancel bail of fraud accused

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of woman's death due to falling ..

10 minutes ago
 Spring gala kicks off at International Islamic Uni ..

Spring gala kicks off at International Islamic University Islamabad female campu ..

10 minutes ago
 Inclusion of youth in policy making to bring posit ..

Inclusion of youth in policy making to bring positive changes : NA Speaker

10 minutes ago
 Eating vegetables 'unlikely' to protect against he ..

Eating vegetables 'unlikely' to protect against heart disease, study says

14 minutes ago
 7400 bags of urea fertilizer supplied to 12 notifi ..

7400 bags of urea fertilizer supplied to 12 notified dealers for sale

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>