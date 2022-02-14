UrduPoint.com

Samina Lauds Behbud Association's Role For Promoting Country's Art

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Samina lauds Behbud Association's role for promoting country's art

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Begum Samina Alvi, the wife of President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday lauded the role Behbud Association of Pakistan for promoting the country's art locally as well as internationally.

Addressing the opening ceremony of a cafe, established by a charitable organization Behbud Association at Behbud School in Saidpur Village, she said that she was always striving to promote the dying art of the country. She also urged the ambassadors' wives who were also attending the event, to play their role for promoting Pakistan's art in their respective countries.

Samina Alvi said she always loved to see the women playing their role in the national development. She also spoke high of President of Behbud Association Abida Malik for her role to promote local art and establishing the cafe which would help fund the Behbud School in the locality.

Samina Alvi, who also appreciated the tableau by the school students, took a round of the school, cafe as well as the Behbud Craft shop.

In her welcome address, Abida Malik said that initially established for Saidpur Village's women in 1967, the Behbud School was now a secondary school and would soon be elevated to the girls' college. She said the besides a school, the Behbud Association was also extending family planning services to the local women.

She said the cafe would prove to be a step towards sustainability of the school.

The Behbud president also appreciated Samina Alvi for playing a remarkable role in creating awareness on breast cancer and other health and social issues.

