KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Youth Committee and Bargah Adab International, organized the unveiling ceremony of Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat Fatih-e-Alam" took place at Haseena Moin Hall.

The event, presided over by Salman Sidiqqui, witnessed the presence of distinguished guests including Dr. Huma Mir, Sabeen Saif, and Ihtisham Hassan, who graced the occasion with their esteemed presence. Prominent personalities including, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Professor Dr. Sajida Parveen, Aftab Alam Qureshi, Farzana Khan, Rehana Roohi, and Shahida Kanwal shared their insights and sentiments during the event.

Areen Farhat was the moderator of the event. President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, addressed the gathering, stating, "You are all the essence of the Arts Council, and this essence should always be maintained. Today's event is splendid, and I am very pleased that through such programs, everyone gets the opportunity to express their thoughts."

In his presidential address, Salman Siddiqui said that when a poet writes poetry, they first look at their own self, encapsulating all the experiences they have been through, and Samina is a woman who is openly expressing her emotions.

Dr. Huma Mir stated that a poet observes society from a sensitive perspective and wishes for their verses to be remembered by people. Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry is as beautiful as her personality.

Shahida Khurshid Kanwal expressed her happiness that Samina has not abandoned her literary journey but has continued to connect through her pen, presenting all her pains and sorrows in the form of poetry, thus relieving herself of agony.

Samina Rahmat Manal's entire poetry is based on sensitivity. Professor Dr. Sajida Parveen said that when a woman passes through moments of closeness and love where there is separation, torment, emotions, and feelings, poetry becomes her voice. The journey of love is not easy; Samina's book reveals bitterness, showing that this journey was not easy. Her book provides a blend of emotions, dreams, and reality, offering hope. Farzana Khan said that love is not a word confined to limited meanings.

Samina Manal is a sensitive poetess whose verses and compositions are based on her life's observations and experiences. Her book demonstrates complete faith in God. Sabeen Saif remarked that Samina's collection of poetry reflects belief and helplessness; there's a deep fusion of spirituality in her poetry.

"Mohabbat Fatih-e-Alam" is a beautiful gift for newcomers, and she thanked President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah for his efforts in promoting literature.

Rehana Roohi mentioned that Samina may reside in London, but her love for Pakistan remains unchanged. The pain of migration from the country is reflected in her poetry.

Ihtisham Hassan captured the hearts of the audience with his ghazal, while in the Eid Milan gathering, young poets such as Shahzeen, Eijaz Khan, Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, Faraz, Aina Mir, Robinson Ruby, Kashif Arooj, Shabittar, Zohaib Hassan, Bahzad Barham, Aftab Wasi, Ali Kausar, Shahida Khurshid Kanwal, Ali Tasif, Aashiq Shauqi, and Mansoor Sahir presented their poetry. In conclusion of the event, Mir Ahmed Naveed presented his poetry.