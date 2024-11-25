Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos

Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Human Rights, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri termed PTI's protest as a conspiracy to push the country towards chaos once again

In her statement issued here on Monday, she completely rejected the call of dharna and protest by PTI in Islamabad and said that PTI has once again done the crime of creating chaos in the country and inciting innocent people against the country.

She said that the nation has rejected the call of riots in the name of protest, instead of maintaining peace, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is busy attacking the Federal government, which is worsening the law and order situation.

The Senator said that PTI led KP government value their leadership more than human lives. Every protest of Tehreek-e-Insaaf takes place under a well-thought-out plan precisely when it happens on the arrival of a friendly head of state, she said.

She said that PTI's protest is not a democratic protest and not within the realm of law. The anarchist elements want the release of their leader through violent actions.

Misguided and the occurrence of illogical and violent incidents every day has become the manifesto of PTI, he said.

Senator Samina Mumtaz further said that Imran Khan is the criminal of the nation who has defamed the country all over the world.

The country's economy is being destroyed but PTI does not realize it at all. All of them are criminals of this nation and due to their lust for power; the country's security is at stake. But Nation completely rejects any illogical and false accusations, she said.

She appealed to the nation to raise their voices against the ongoing so-called protests against national security and not to listen to his accusations.

APP/umr/arb.