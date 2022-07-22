UrduPoint.com

Samina Urges To Accelerate Relief Activities In Rain Affected Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri urged the concerned departments to accelerate relief activities in all affected districts of Balochistan due to the recent rains and floods.

These views were expressed in a statement issued by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday.

She said the Balochistan government utilizing its all resources and the relevant authorities including NDMA and PDMA medical teams are doing their work smoothly and are spending days and nights in relief activities and rehabilitation work, However she said there is dire need to accelerate the rehabilitation work on emergency basis.

She said that in the coming days, in view of further expected rains, protective measures should be taken to avoid further loss of life and property.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that epidemics have spread in 17 districts in Balochistan due to monsoon rains and flooded rails, many people have died due to diarrhea and cholera.

In this regard, the Federal and provincial governments have announced to provide compensation of 2 million rupees to the legal heirs of those who died due to rains and floods.

She said that the Chief minister Balochistan and Chief secretary has asked the commissioners and deputy commissioners of all the affected districts to conduct a complete review of the loss of life and property caused by the rains and floods and submit a report so that the affected people can be rehabilitated as soon as possible.

