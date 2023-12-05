Open Menu

Samina Zehri Condemns Incident Of Terrorism In Chillas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Tuesday expressed extreme anger and outrage over the incidents of terrorism in Chillas and other parts of the country

In her condemnation statement issued here, she said that the purpose of consecutive incidents of terrorism in Pakistan is to prevent Pakistan from the upcoming elections and economic stability.

While expressing her condolences to the families of the martyrs on the martyrdom of army personnel and innocent civilians in the incidents of terrorism, she prayed that Allah Almighty grant the martyrs a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience to the bereaved.

She said that the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain and the terrorists to be chased to the last extent and they would be sent to hell.

She said that the purpose of the cowardly incidents of terrorism was to sabotage the process of holding the upcoming elections in Pakistan and to create instability in the country, very soon these cowardly terrorists would be brought to their end.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that cowardly enemies could not shake our firm resolve with such cowardly actions saying that the determination of the security forces and the nation would not decrease until the end of the last terrorist.

