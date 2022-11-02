UrduPoint.com

Samina Zehri Grieved Over Female Reporter Sadaf Naeem's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Samina Zehri grieved over female reporter Sadaf Naeem's death

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed her grief over the death of news channel's female reporter Sadaf Naeem, who died during the long march of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In her condolence statement issued on Wednesday, she said that the accident that happened to Sadaf Naeem has left the entire nation depressed. "We strongly condemn such incidents that happen to journalists," she said and stressed that there should be special safety measures for journalists during coverage.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said in her statement that for me this news was very sad and a cause of sorrow as this news gave me a great shock personally.

She said that Sadaf Naeem's name will shine like a bright star in the history of journalism. My prayers and sympathies are with Sadaf Naeem's family in these tragic times, she expressed.

I pray that Allah Almighty may grant patience to her family and grant the deceased a high place in His mercy.

She said that the brave and hardworking journalist Sadaf was a dynamic and hardworking reporter who lost her life while performing her duties.

She said that journalism was a sacred profession and those belonging to this profession were our brothers and sisters.

We have always appreciated the hard work and courage of the people associated with the profession of journalism and raised the voice for their rights and will always continue to raise this voice, she said and added that the people belonging to the profession of journalism were different living tough lives than the ordinary people.

Related Topics

Accident Long March Died May Family Sad

Recent Stories

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

1 hour ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.