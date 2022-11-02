QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed her grief over the death of news channel's female reporter Sadaf Naeem, who died during the long march of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In her condolence statement issued on Wednesday, she said that the accident that happened to Sadaf Naeem has left the entire nation depressed. "We strongly condemn such incidents that happen to journalists," she said and stressed that there should be special safety measures for journalists during coverage.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said in her statement that for me this news was very sad and a cause of sorrow as this news gave me a great shock personally.

She said that Sadaf Naeem's name will shine like a bright star in the history of journalism. My prayers and sympathies are with Sadaf Naeem's family in these tragic times, she expressed.

I pray that Allah Almighty may grant patience to her family and grant the deceased a high place in His mercy.

She said that the brave and hardworking journalist Sadaf was a dynamic and hardworking reporter who lost her life while performing her duties.

She said that journalism was a sacred profession and those belonging to this profession were our brothers and sisters.

We have always appreciated the hard work and courage of the people associated with the profession of journalism and raised the voice for their rights and will always continue to raise this voice, she said and added that the people belonging to the profession of journalism were different living tough lives than the ordinary people.