Samina Zehri Terms Balochistan Budget Balanced, Pro-people

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Samina Zehri terms Balochistan budget balanced, pro-people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri Wednesday said that the Balochistan government under the leadership of Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo was moving in the right direction.

She was talking to a delegation from different walks of life.

She said that while preparing the Balochistan budget for the financial year 2022-23, the difficulties of each class have been taken into consideration with special packages for the lower class, at the same time, employment opportunities have been created for the unemployed youth.

She said a number of key projects worth Rs. 42 billion have been approved for the upcoming provincial budget.

These projects include; Benazir Shaheed Girls Cadet College Quetta, Establishment of Benazir Bhutto Digital library, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Dams in Washik, Awaran and Kharan, she added.

The delegation appreciated her for the approval of Rs 42 billion projects for Balochistan. They also paid tribute to her and said that senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, while fulfilling her right to be the daughter of Balochistan, through her personal efforts keeping in view the needs and interests of the province.

Political and public circles also appreciated senator's personal efforts and expressed hope that senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri would continue to play an important role in the future for the development and prosperity of Balochistan with full determination and enthusiasm.

Senator Zehri thanked the members of various schools of thought and other ruling circles in the delegation and said that as the representative of Balochistan in the Senate.

The projects that were approved in the budget were in the interest of Balochistan and with their approval the province will be on a new path of development and prosperity.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the Government of Balochistan under the leadership of Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo has presented the best budget in difficult times.

Along with above projects there are many projects of billions are starting in every district and Balochistan will move forward and a new era of economic and social development will begin in the province.

