Samina Zehri Terms Greece Boat Accident An Irreparable Human Tragedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Samina Zehri terms Greece boat accident an irreparable human tragedy

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday expressed regret over the indent in Greece and demanded strict action from the government against the people involved in human trafficking

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday expressed regret over the indent in Greece and demanded strict action from the government against the people involved in human trafficking.

She said that it was a very sad and irreparable human tragedy and the persons and agents responsible for the death of hundreds of people should be caught and punished.

She said that the government should hold people involved in human trafficking to account, those who play with human lives for the sake of a few rupees do not deserve any concession and for this purpose, cruel people in the form of agents make these unemployed youths dream of a luxurious life in a foreign country and deprive them and their parents of their lifetime savings.

She said that they go through situations in which they often lose their lives saying that there have been many accidents before in which hundreds of precious lives have been lost but the agents continue to entice the unemployed youth to go to Europe illegally and the youth take risks for a better future and lose their lives as well as their life savings and that of their parents for a better future.

Senator Samina Zahri prayed for endurance and patience for the families of those who died in the accident. She demanded that the dead bodies of those who died in the accident should be brought to Pakistan as soon as possible.

She condemned the Greek Coast Guard and said that the Greek Coast Guard did not save the drowning people and adopted an inhuman behavior which was less to be condemned.

