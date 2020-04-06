Samiullah tenders resignation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary on Monday tendered his resignation after a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to a handout issued here by DGPR, the Chief Minister accepted the resignation of Samiullah Chaudhary.

CM also accepted the request of Nasim Sadiq to relieve him of the post of Commissioner DG Khan.

Likewise, former Director Food, Zafar Iqbal has been relieved of his duties.

Samiullah Chaudhary stated that he was ready to sacrifice post of minister to fulfill and meet the agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said he was ready to present himself for accountability at any forum.