Samiullah visits Imam Bargah Hussaini Chowk

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry Monday visited Imam Bargah Hussaini Chowk and inspected the arrangements regarding Moharam procession.

During the visit, the minister looked into the arrangements done by the district government and police. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.