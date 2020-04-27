Samples of 287 overseas Pakistanis sent to lab

The procedure of taking samples of overseas Pakistanis who returned here from Dubai and Bahrain has been completed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : The procedure of taking samples of overseas Pakistanis who returned here from Dubai and Bahrain has been completed in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of local administration told APP on Monday that 287 overseas Pakistanis were housed at Faisalabad and were kept in quarantine centers set up in PARS campus, GC University Campus and in local hotels.

Samples of these citizens were sent to laboratory for corona tests. "If their corona tests will be negative, they would be sent to their homes", he said.

The spokesman said that earlier 667 Zaireen and Tableeghi activists were also kept in quarantine centers in Faisalabad and out of them 499 persons were sent home as their corona reports were negative twice.