Samples Of COVID-19 Suspects To Test In PCR Virology Lab: MS

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:55 PM

Samples of COVID-19 suspects to test in PCR Virology lab: MS

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) : The newly established PCR Virology laboratory on Monday started functioning to test the blood samples of the COVID-19 suspects in Mirpur Division Headquarters Hospital with the cost of Rs 28 million, Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq Ahmed Noor said.

He told the media persons, the lab was one of the three fully equipped PCR labs established at all the three divisional headquarters hospitals in Azad Jammu Kashmir in one month since the emerging of the pandemic.

Former Director General AJK Health Services Dr Bashir Ahmed Chaudhry, Senior Surgeon DHQ Hospital Dr. Riaz Ahmed, other senior medicos and para medical staff were also present on the occasion.

Dr Noor said highly trained staff has been deputed in the lab to take the blood tests of the coronavirus suspects.

Dr. Noor said the lab has the capacity to take at least 45 blood tests in stipulated day-long shift simultaneously. Earlier, the blood of the coronavirus suspects was got tested from National Institute of Health in Islamabad, he added.

He said strict safety measures by individuals would always be required to avert threat of spread of the pandemic in line with the medical advisory and SOPs set by the government besides, the strict implementation of the lockdown across AJK including all the three districts of Mirpur division.

