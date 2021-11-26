Samples of sewage water found polio-free: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the samples of sewage water collected in Lahore and other districts have been found polio-free, which is an important achievement.

He said this while chairing a meeting at his office in which he was briefed about anti-polio measures.

The CM appreciated the health department, as well as anti-polio teams and added they deserved accolades. He directed to continue provincial anti-polio drive for administering the vaccine to all children below the age of five years.

The children were being administered anti-polio, measles and rubella vaccines across Punjab to save them from these ailments, he stated.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, representative of UNICEF polio team and others were also present.