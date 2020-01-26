Samples of suspected coronavirus patients sent to Vietnam for analysis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The samples of two suspected patients of coronavirus, who are under treatment at isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital for Coronavirus, were sent to Vietnam for analysis.

Nishtar Medical University Head of Pulmonology department, Dr Naveed Jamal told APP here on Sunday that results of tests would be received within a couple of days.

A foreigner and a local trader admitted to isolated ward of the Nishtar Hospital for cononavirus were improving, he said, adding that samples were earlier sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad from where they were sent to Vietnam.

The focal person for coronovirus informed that both the patients were in their thirties and had a travel history, adding that Rehmatullah spent 40 days abroad in connection with his business and returned to Multan on January 20.

He said the virus transmitted from animals to human beings and people who were cattle handlers must take extra care in this regard.

The virus gets transmitted through droplets in air to other persons when affected person sneezes or coughs, he explained.

He suggested careful screening of all passengers landing in Pakistan from different countries of the world, especially from the regions where the virus prevailed.

Dr Naveed suggested in the interest of public health that travelling advisory for at least 15 days be issued by the department concerned so that people do not travel abroad unnecessarily.