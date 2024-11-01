Open Menu

Samples Of Wheat Purchased From PASSCO Sent To Laboratory For Testing

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing

Deciding to launch an inquiry over complaints, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sent the samples of 140,000 metric tons of wheat purchased from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO), to the laboratory for testing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Deciding to launch an inquiry over complaints, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sent the samples of 140,000 metric tons of wheat purchased from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO), to the laboratory for testing.

According to a document submitted in the provincial assembly by the KP food department, the wheat was purchased during the tenure of the caretaker setup from PASSCO.

The quantity of wheat was 140912 metric tons and it was purchased from September 2023 to April 2024 of which 77762 metric tons were imported while the remaining 63150 was local.

The samples were sent to a laboratory for testing over certain concerns of the food department relating to the quality and color of imported wheat and to assess its suitability for consumption. The report of the testing laboratory would be sent to the government and cabinet, said the document.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly April September From Government Cabinet Wheat

Recent Stories

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

13 seconds ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

6 minutes ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

6 minutes ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

6 minutes ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

11 minutes ago
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

11 minutes ago
 2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

11 minutes ago
 Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms s ..

Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

54 seconds ago
 Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy pre ..

Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president

56 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Rus ..

Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Russia's people's unity day

59 seconds ago
 Governor Tessori raises Pakistan, Russian flags at ..

Governor Tessori raises Pakistan, Russian flags at Fawara Chowk on People's Unit ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan