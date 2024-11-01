Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing

Deciding to launch an inquiry over complaints, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sent the samples of 140,000 metric tons of wheat purchased from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO), to the laboratory for testing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Deciding to launch an inquiry over complaints, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sent the samples of 140,000 metric tons of wheat purchased from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO), to the laboratory for testing.

According to a document submitted in the provincial assembly by the KP food department, the wheat was purchased during the tenure of the caretaker setup from PASSCO.

The quantity of wheat was 140912 metric tons and it was purchased from September 2023 to April 2024 of which 77762 metric tons were imported while the remaining 63150 was local.

The samples were sent to a laboratory for testing over certain concerns of the food department relating to the quality and color of imported wheat and to assess its suitability for consumption. The report of the testing laboratory would be sent to the government and cabinet, said the document.