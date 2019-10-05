Sampling of frozen poultry & meat products from next month

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has announced to start a campaing of sampling of frozen poultry and meat products from the next month to check the quality of the food throughout Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has announced to start a campaing of sampling of frozen poultry and meat products from the next month to check the quality of the food throughout Punjab

In this connection, the authority released a notification to the concerned manufacturers/companies to contact with PFA till November 15, otherwise, the authority would be authorized to collect samples independently as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

This campaign would be a part of the annual sampling schedule. For this purpose, the PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman directed the concerned officials to complete arrangements before starting of the campaign.

The campaign would be continued till November 28.