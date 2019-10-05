UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sampling Of Frozen Poultry & Meat Products From Next Month

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 11:28 PM

Sampling of frozen poultry & meat products from next month

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has announced to start a campaing of sampling of frozen poultry and meat products from the next month to check the quality of the food throughout Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has announced to start a campaing of sampling of frozen poultry and meat products from the next month to check the quality of the food throughout Punjab.

In this connection, the authority released a notification to the concerned manufacturers/companies to contact with PFA till November 15, otherwise, the authority would be authorized to collect samples independently as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

This campaign would be a part of the annual sampling schedule. For this purpose, the PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman directed the concerned officials to complete arrangements before starting of the campaign.

The campaign would be continued till November 28.

Related Topics

Punjab November From

Recent Stories

AJK president for swift rehabilitation, resettleme ..

15 seconds ago

Indian, Afghan Foreign Ministries Say US-Taliban P ..

19 seconds ago

North Korean Chief Negotiator Says It Depends on U ..

3 minutes ago

N.Korean, US officials at nuclear talks after late ..

3 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

3 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Senator reiterated demand ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.