Samsaam Bukhari Part Ways With PTI

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Samsaam Bukhari part ways with PTI

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Samsam Bukhari announced to part ways with the party after condemning the May 9 violence.

In the statement issued here on Tuesday,he said that like every patriotic Pakistani,he strongly condemned the events of May 9.

He said that he will never believe in the politics of violence, nor is it a method.

"This country is ours, the institutions are ours, we have to work together for the country",Samsam Bukhari concluded.

