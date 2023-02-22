UrduPoint.com

Samsons Group Organizes Free Medical Camp At Malam Jabba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Samsons Group organizes free medical camp at Malam Jabba

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Samsons Group of Companies with the cooperation of Ilaj.pk organized a free medical camp for the residents of Malam Jabba.

During the camp, expert medical practitioners checked hundreds of patients and also distributed free-of-cost medicines amongst them.

The camp was organized while keeping in view the hardships of the people in access to health centers due to heavy snowfall and poverty in the locality.

The residents of Malam Jabba have expressed gratitude to Samsons Group of Companies for organizing the free medical camp and termed it a welcoming step for the area.

