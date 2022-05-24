UrduPoint.com

Sana Accuses Imran Khan Of Constable's Death In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2022 | 02:02 PM

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in Lahore

The Interior Minister says the firing at police and killing a constable show that PTI is not a political party and that Imran Khan is a terrorist.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan for the death of a police constable last night during a police raid as part of a crackdown against PTI leaders.

The Interior Minister said that death of a police constable is a proof that Imran Khan was a terrorists.

Police constable Kamal Ahmed was shot dead during a raid of the house of a PTI leader in Lahore's Model Town.

DIG Operations Lahore Captain (retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said the suspect fired the bullet from the rooftop of a house. He said they were still investigating the matter and would not spare anyone involved in this crime.

Rana Sanaullah said the killers of Kamal were Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed and his followers.

He also accused PTI leaders of chalking out a plan "blood march" towards Islamabad. Sana said the ousted government would be accountable for their crimes.

The Interior Minister said that firing on police showed that the PTI was not a political party and it was evident that they did not want a peaceful protest.

"Those who killed Kamal will be brought to justice, " said Sanaullah, pointing out that they would stop civil war. He said the abusers took law into their hands.

Besides it, the miniser expressed condolences to the bereaved family and announced to give "shuhada package". He said the government would take complete responsibilities of his famy members including education of the children.

On other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb advised the media not to show political activities and boycott all violent and terrorism-related content.

She held the PTI leaders of crossing the “red line” by killing a police officer. She said that it was time now to draw a line in order to protect the people and economy of Pakistan.

The information minister said that political stability is key to the success in fight for safety of economic sovereignty. “We will not compromise over the economy and security of the people,” she stated.

