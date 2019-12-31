UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sana Alleges Severe Torture In Jail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 03:47 PM

Sana alleges severe torture in jail

Rana Sana Ullah says he was unable to sleep in jail cell which was hot like an oven.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) PML-N senior leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah said that he never sat ever in his entire life even in the company of addicts but he was trapped in such case.

“The allegations leveled against me are totally baseless,” said Rana Sana Ullah while giving an interview to a local tv channel here on Tuesday.

“A doctor clearly said to me that they will not allow me to go to any hospital but neither I fell ill nor I have any grudge with Imran Khan,” he further said.

He also said that he was not given any facility in the jail and questioned the government authorities that why they were not coming up with the video they were claiming about him. He said Khwaja Saad Rafiq and Khwaja Salman Rafiq were also there in the same jail but he never met them.

“I was getting treatment of my right eye which got affected and I told the doctor that if they refused him treatment the recovery of his eye would stop, presented my documents but he clearly refused me saying that they will not allow me even to enter into the hospital for treatment,” said Rana Sana Ullah. He also said that he was told that an hospital could be shifted for him from his place but he would not be allowed to go to there. “ You should not even think about it; you will not be shifted there,” he further said.

He also stated that the temperature in his jail cell was 65 Celsius and it was hot like an oven. “In that condition, I was sweating and was unable to have a sleep,” he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Law Minister Company Doctor Same TV From Government

Recent Stories

#Partners4Prosperity, Highlights The U.S.-pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

How 2019 went for Pakistan U19 team

11 minutes ago

PPP Minister Nasir Shah offers his ministry to MQM ..

22 minutes ago

Haroon Rashid highlights new structure’s positiv ..

40 minutes ago

Khalifa University achieves new milestones during ..

1 hour ago

Israel's Leviathan field begins pumping gas

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.