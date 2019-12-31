Sana alleges severe torture in jail

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) PML-N senior leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah said that he never sat ever in his entire life even in the company of addicts but he was trapped in such case.

“The allegations leveled against me are totally baseless,” said Rana Sana Ullah while giving an interview to a local tv channel here on Tuesday.

“A doctor clearly said to me that they will not allow me to go to any hospital but neither I fell ill nor I have any grudge with Imran Khan,” he further said.

He also said that he was not given any facility in the jail and questioned the government authorities that why they were not coming up with the video they were claiming about him. He said Khwaja Saad Rafiq and Khwaja Salman Rafiq were also there in the same jail but he never met them.

“I was getting treatment of my right eye which got affected and I told the doctor that if they refused him treatment the recovery of his eye would stop, presented my documents but he clearly refused me saying that they will not allow me even to enter into the hospital for treatment,” said Rana Sana Ullah. He also said that he was told that an hospital could be shifted for him from his place but he would not be allowed to go to there. “ You should not even think about it; you will not be shifted there,” he further said.

He also stated that the temperature in his jail cell was 65 Celsius and it was hot like an oven. “In that condition, I was sweating and was unable to have a sleep,” he added.