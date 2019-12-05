UrduPoint.com
Sana Baloch Calls For Mechanism To Streamline The Business Of NCP Vehicles

Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:21 PM

BNP's member of the Balochistan Assembly Sana Ullah Balcoh Thursday underlined the need for evolving a mechanism to streamline the business of Non Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :BNP's member of the Balochistan Assembly Sana Ullah Balcoh Thursday underlined the need for evolving a mechanism to streamline the business of Non Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles in the province. A workable strategy was required to stop smuggling and bring the business under lawful channels as around 700,000 people were attached with it, he said while talking to APP.

Sana Ullah Baloch alleged that the provincial government seemed to have forgotten its promise of providing business opportunities to the residents as no policy had so far been framed. The lack of job opportunities, he said, was creating anxiety among the youth, which might push them towards subversive activities.

Expressing concern, the residents passionately called for introducing an amnesty scheme to register which would help authorities concerned to generate more revenues through automobile market.

Baloch said the move would create win-win situation for public and government as it would not only add a huge amount of cash to the national kitty but also help encourage the business community to invest in this business field.

The BNP leader asked the provincial government to start construction work on the industrial zones to boost economic activities in the province.

The development projects initiated in remote areas should be completed within the stipulated time as they would help bring prosperity for the local people, he added.

Talking to APP, official of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries said over one million NCP vehicles were on road which increased manifold in the last couple of years as the previous governments did not evolve a single mechanism to register such vehicles.

There were hundreds of thousand people which were attached with the business of automobile that smuggled from neighboring countries and regretted that the previous regimes did not take any step to legitimize this business, the official said.

He urged the authorities concerned to regularize this business as hundreds of thousands of people were involved in this illegal profession and may lost billion of Rupees in case of imposing flat ban against the practice.

Showroom owner, Hamayon Kakar demanded that the government should create other legitimate business opportunities for the Balochistan's dwellers and then go for banning this business. He said the government should give them some time in order to end the practice adding that in the meantime, the departments concerned should introduce a scheme to register such vehicles.

