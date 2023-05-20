UrduPoint.com

Sana Condemns Attack On Siraj; Seeks Report On Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Sana condemns attack on Siraj; seeks report on incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq's convoy in Zhob Balochistan.

"Thank God that Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami was safe in this attack," Interior Minister said in a statement while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

Sanaullah said terrorist elements want chaos in the country, but they will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

The minister has also sought a report from the Secretary Interior on the incident.

