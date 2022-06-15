UrduPoint.com

Sana Directs Safe Recovery Of Aaj News Assignment Editor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Sana directs safe recovery of Aaj News assignment editor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has taken notice of the missing of senior assignment editor of Aaj news Nafees Naeem from Karachi and directed police and other concerned departments to recover him immediately.

In a telephonic conversation, the minister directed the Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon to utilize all resources for immediate and safe recovery of Nafees Naeem.

He said the Federal government would provide all possible technical assistance to Sindh police in this regard.

The IG assured the minister of early recovery of Nafees Naeem.

