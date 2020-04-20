SANA distributes ration bags among poor & deserving families

The Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) on Monday distributed ration bags in different villages among poor and deserving families amid the prevailing lockdown in the province

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) on Monday distributed ration bags in different villages among poor and deserving families amid the prevailing lockdown in the province.

Zulifiqar Wahocho, Atta Chandio and other social workers said that ration was sent by SANA to assist the poor and needy families including unemployed people during the lockdown.

They said ration was distributed fairly without any discrimination of race, caste, community, political affiliation and religion. They said it was their prime priority to support those who were deprived of any assistance and support them during the lockdown.

They said if anyone could point out the deserving families,they would be facilitated with ration.