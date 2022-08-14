- Home
Sana Felicitates Nation On 75th Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has felicitated the nation on 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.
The minister also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country, said a statement issued on Sunday.
