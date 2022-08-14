UrduPoint.com

Sana Felicitates Nation On 75th Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Sana felicitates nation on 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has felicitated the nation on 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The minister also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country, said a statement issued on Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rana SanaUllah Progress Independence Sunday

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

55 seconds ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

9 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

9 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

9 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

10 hours ago
 Independence Day central ceremony to be held at Ha ..

Independence Day central ceremony to be held at Haziri Bagh

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.