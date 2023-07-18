Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Sana, Italian envoy pledge to strengthen bilateral relations, security cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Italian Ambassador in Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese have agreed to strengthen cooperation between their countries' interior ministries, implementing better strategies and measures to prevent cross-border crimes.

In a meeting, they both expressed a shared commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and fostering stronger ties.

Italian Ambassador expresses sorrow and regret over the tragic Greek ship incident during the meeting.

The Interior Minister describes the loss of valuable lives of Pakistanis as an extremely mournful event.

The Interior Minister emphasized that there will be no tolerance for the perpetrators involved and strict actions are being taken against them.

He urged European countries not to provide any shelter to those who have illegally entered, but instead, to repatriate them to their respective countries. This measure aims to prevent them from becoming a potential source of empowerment for others.

The Interior Minister stated that they are actively raising this issue with countries that issue visas to these individuals.

Italian Ambassador assures Interior Minister of swift resolution of visa issues faced by Pakistanis.

The Ambassador acknowledges the commendable role of the Pakistani community in Italy.

There is a high demand for Pakistani workforce in Italy, according to the Ambassador.

The Italian Ambassador also commends the Pakistani police and security forces.

