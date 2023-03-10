UrduPoint.com

Sana Javed, Osman Khalid Butt's 'Kaala Doriya' Earns Top Spot On YouTube

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Sana Javed, Osman Khalid Butt's 'Kaala Doriya' earns top spot on YouTube

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Produced under the banner of MD Productions, the most-loved drama serial 'Kaala Doriya' starring Sana Javed and Osman Khalid Butt is trending at #3 on YouTube with over 5.7M views.

Written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, the maestro of Ramazan serials and directed under the vital direction of Danish Nawaz, known for his well-acclaimed dramas 'Hum Tum', 'Chupke Chupke', and 'Sun Yaara', the serial has amassed immense popularity on social media.

Turning to his official Instagram handle, the 'Ehd-e-Wafa' crooner dropped some heartfelt photos while spilling the beans on his favourite scenes from the most-talked-about serial.

"When I read the script of Kaala Doriya, these two scenes were immediate favourites The breakup because of its realism and the scene between Asfand & Faraz because it didn't rely on dialogues for gravity.

" Expressing profound gratitude, the heartthrob stated, "It has been so heartwarming to see such an overwhelming response to episode 24." Furthermore, the starlet also gave a huge shout-out to the entire team behind the most-hyped project "Massive props to Saima Akram Chaudary for writing such powerful scenes, to Danish Nawaz who ensured nothing went overboard on the edit".

"And finally to my scene partner Shahzad Noor, it felt like I was hugging my actual brother," Butt concluded the lengthy note by lauding the model-turned-actor.

Previously, the lady with a golden pen Saima Akram Chaudary also took it to her official social media handle, stating "Congratulations to the entire team of Kaala Doriya. Thank you viewers for all your love and support".

Related Topics

Social Media Osman Khalid Butt Danish Nawaz Sana Javed Peruvian Nuevo Sol Gold YouTube All From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.