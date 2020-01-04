Sana says indictment will not be accepted without “video”

(@fidahassanain)

Former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah has demanded Shehryar Afridi to present video before the court if there is any, saying that the case is completely false to get him implicated in the matter.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2020) PML-N senior leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah said that they would not accept “indictment” in 15-kg heroin case until ‘video’ was presented’.

Talking to the reporters outside the courtroom during his appearance in the case, Rana Sana Ullah asked the government to produce the “video” as evidence in the narcotics case against him, otherwise, the indictment would not be accepted. He also asked for open trial of the case.

“Shehryar Afridi should present the video before the court,” he asked the Federal minister during his media talk. Rana Sana Ullah was looking weak and worried. “The video must be submitted to the court to back up the minister’s claim,” he further said.

The Lahore High Court on Dec 24 allowed bail to Rana Sana Ullah and held that the possibility of “political vengeance” in the case could not be ruled out.

Earlier, the reporters were barred from entering the court premises by the police who could not attend the proceedings. Rana Sana Ullah criticized the police for restraining media person from attending court proceedings. “The reporters have the right to witness the trial proceedings,” said Rana Sana Ullah. The government, he said, got exposed in drug case against him as he was falsely implicated in the case at the behest of the government.

“Nawaz Sharif’s message for politicians and the parliament carries considerable prestige,” he said, outlining that the message refers to adopting parliamentary methodology.