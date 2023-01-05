Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday put their heads together to sort out a permanent solution to the "distorted translation" of the Holy Quran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday put their heads together to sort out a permanent solution to the "distorted translation" of the Holy Quran.

The two ministers co-chaired a meeting of the high-level committee to review the implementation of the Lahore High Court's (LHC) orders regarding the correct printing of the text and translation of the Holy Quran by the relevant federal and provincial departments.

The committee, which was formed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the swift implementation of the LHC decision on the particular matter of grave concern, met here at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Federal secretaries of ministries of Religious Affairs, Information & Broadcasting and Information Technology, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman, and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general attended the meeting, while provincial Awqaf secretaries participated via video link.

Rana Sanaullah told the media after the meeting that an authentic version of the Holy Quran and its translation was being sent to the provincial 'Quran Boards' for approval.

He said it was a sacred cause and no negligence would be tolerated on the matter. Action would be taken if anyone violated the sanctity of the holy book, he warned.

He said, "Every sect has its own point of view and we respect it as according to the Hadith scholarly differences are a blessing." Sanaullah said both the PTA and the FIA had also been directed to keep a close check on the issue in collaboration with the Religious Affairs Ministry.

Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Shakoor said the correct printing of the Holy Quran was a very sensitive matter, and the role of both the prime minister and the interior minister in the court order's implementation was praiseworthy.

He said strict instructions were issued in today's meeting that no lapse would be tolerated in the matter.

He asked the media and all quarters concerned to play a responsible role on the subject and make collective efforts for its redressal.