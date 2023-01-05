UrduPoint.com

Sana, Shakoor Chair High-level Meeting On Quran's 'distorted Translation' Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 10:34 PM

Sana, Shakoor chair high-level meeting on Quran's 'distorted translation' issue

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday put their heads together to sort out a permanent solution to the "distorted translation" of the Holy Quran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday put their heads together to sort out a permanent solution to the "distorted translation" of the Holy Quran.

The two ministers co-chaired a meeting of the high-level committee to review the implementation of the Lahore High Court's (LHC) orders regarding the correct printing of the text and translation of the Holy Quran by the relevant federal and provincial departments.

The committee, which was formed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the swift implementation of the LHC decision on the particular matter of grave concern, met here at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Federal secretaries of ministries of Religious Affairs, Information & Broadcasting and Information Technology, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman, and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general attended the meeting, while provincial Awqaf secretaries participated via video link.

Rana Sanaullah told the media after the meeting that an authentic version of the Holy Quran and its translation was being sent to the provincial 'Quran Boards' for approval.

He said it was a sacred cause and no negligence would be tolerated on the matter. Action would be taken if anyone violated the sanctity of the holy book, he warned.

He said, "Every sect has its own point of view and we respect it as according to the Hadith scholarly differences are a blessing." Sanaullah said both the PTA and the FIA had also been directed to keep a close check on the issue in collaboration with the Religious Affairs Ministry.

Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Shakoor said the correct printing of the Holy Quran was a very sensitive matter, and the role of both the prime minister and the interior minister in the court order's implementation was praiseworthy.

He said strict instructions were issued in today's meeting that no lapse would be tolerated in the matter.

He asked the media and all quarters concerned to play a responsible role on the subject and make collective efforts for its redressal.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Lahore High Court Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Federal Investigation Agency Media Mufti All Court

Recent Stories

Russian Envoy Says 'Shame' for UNGA to Start New Y ..

Russian Envoy Says 'Shame' for UNGA to Start New Year by Holding Another Meeting ..

1 minute ago
 Earthquake jolts country’s various parts

Earthquake jolts country’s various parts

17 minutes ago
 Rain-snowfall over the hills expected in western a ..

Rain-snowfall over the hills expected in western and upper parts during the week ..

7 minutes ago
 Edible products to be registered with BFA to curb ..

Edible products to be registered with BFA to curb imperfect items: DG

7 minutes ago
 Turkish govt to help restoring home place, tomb of ..

Turkish govt to help restoring home place, tomb of Hassan Ali Effendi

7 minutes ago
 Biden Says Will Visit Border Town of El Paso Sunda ..

Biden Says Will Visit Border Town of El Paso Sunday In First Trip to Border As P ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.