SANA Sindh Conference to focus on human development on Jan 07

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) is going to organize a 'SANA Sindh Conference-2024' at the Arts Council of Karachi on January 07 (Sunday).

The conference is aimed at highlighting the state of human development in Sindh.

Different sessions will be arranged to shed light on the topics including the State of human development in Sindh; Women empowerment and human development in Sindh; and breaking the feudal and tribal barriers in human development.

Acting Consul General of the U.S. Consulate Karachi Jimmy Mauldin is scheduled to join the conference as a key speaker on the conference day.