SANA to organize seminar for higher studies, employment opportunities in Canada

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A delegation of SANA Canada chapter visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and announced to hold a seminar for university students regarding higher education and employment opportunities in Canada.

According to the spokesperson of SAU, a delegation of SANA Canada chapter visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) under the leadership of Dr. Khair Muhammad Kolachi. The delegation including Mubashir Malik, Abdul Jabbar Lashari and others who met the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, deans of various faculties and heads of different departments. The delegations discussed matters of mutual interest during meeting with university high officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC Dr. Fatah Mari said that Sindh Agriculture University has established connections with leading national and international educational and research institutions for research and technology exchange projects.

He highlighted the university's efforts in implementing new curricula and conducting experiments to address new crop varieties and seasonal changes.

The SANA delegation praised the educational, research and development initiatives of the University. The delegation also appreciated the efforts of the teaching staff including VC Dr. Fatah Mari and said that SAU has the status of a national university, and now Sindh Agriculture University is connected with international institutions through different agreements. The delegation informed that an awareness seminar would be organized on January 24 for the graduates of Sindh Agriculture University regarding higher education and employment opportunities in Canada.