Open Menu

SANA To Organize Seminar For Higher Studies, Employment Opportunities In Canada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 06:27 PM

SANA to organize seminar for higher studies, employment opportunities in Canada

A delegation of SANA Canada chapter visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and announced to hold a seminar for university students regarding higher education and employment opportunities in Canada

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A delegation of SANA Canada chapter visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam and announced to hold a seminar for university students regarding higher education and employment opportunities in Canada.

According to the spokesperson of SAU, a delegation of SANA Canada chapter visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) under the leadership of Dr. Khair Muhammad Kolachi. The delegation including Mubashir Malik, Abdul Jabbar Lashari and others who met the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, deans of various faculties and heads of different departments. The delegations discussed matters of mutual interest during meeting with university high officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC Dr. Fatah Mari said that Sindh Agriculture University has established connections with leading national and international educational and research institutions for research and technology exchange projects.

He highlighted the university's efforts in implementing new curricula and conducting experiments to address new crop varieties and seasonal changes.

The SANA delegation praised the educational, research and development initiatives of the University. The delegation also appreciated the efforts of the teaching staff including VC Dr. Fatah Mari and said that SAU has the status of a national university, and now Sindh Agriculture University is connected with international institutions through different agreements. The delegation informed that an awareness seminar would be organized on January 24 for the graduates of Sindh Agriculture University regarding higher education and employment opportunities in Canada.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Exchange Education Canada Agriculture January National University Employment

Recent Stories

Champions Cup fixtures and tables

Champions Cup fixtures and tables

4 minutes ago
 Farrell named British and Irish Lions coach for 20 ..

Farrell named British and Irish Lions coach for 2025 tour to Australia

4 minutes ago
 Ashrafi debunks misconceptions about non-Muslims' ..

Ashrafi debunks misconceptions about non-Muslims' visit to Madina Munawarah

4 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to launch major literacy campaign ..

KP Govt decides to launch major literacy campaign in merged districts; Dr. Aamer ..

4 minutes ago
 Universities have to produce strong business commu ..

Universities have to produce strong business community: VC SMIU

11 minutes ago
 Top seeds Rybakina and Paul crash out in Adelaide

Top seeds Rybakina and Paul crash out in Adelaide

11 minutes ago
Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania join forces to hunt Blac ..

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania join forces to hunt Black Sea mines

11 minutes ago
 Current weather causes viral infections: Health ex ..

Current weather causes viral infections: Health experts

11 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review preparations for ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review preparations for election

11 minutes ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

20 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , NCHD to coll ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , NCHD to collaborate for improving basic ed ..

20 minutes ago
 Sale of winter clothes records across northern Sin ..

Sale of winter clothes records across northern Sindh

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan