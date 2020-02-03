(@imziishan)

Member Balochistan Assembly, Sana Ullah Baloch on Monday underlined the need for revising master plan of Quetta to revive the glory of provincial capital by improving the green image and ensuring development activities in a planned manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Member Balochistan Assembly, Sana Ullah Baloch on Monday underlined the need for revising master plan of Quetta to revive the glory of provincial capital by improving the green image and ensuring development activities in a planned manner.

"Ineffective planning and minimal count of anti-encroachment drives provides impetus to mushroom growth of unauthorized housing authorities in Quetta which needs to be tackled at the earliest to restore its beauty," Sana Ullah said while highlighting the issues of the residents.

Quetta city was in a dire need of a new master plan as it could not be revised during the last 35 years, he added.

The MPA pointed out that the residents of Quetta was facing issues of basic amenities including poor sanitation, dilapidated roads, less greenery, water scarcity and many others.

"The government should rectify the prevailing situation so that the people could have a sigh of relief," he stressed.

Highlighting the administrative issues, he said the city still lacked a proper sewage system which posed serious hygienic problems to the citizens.

The sewerage system in Quetta had not been upgraded during the last five decades despite the fact that its population had increased from 50,000 to over 3.5 million since 1960, he added.

"Traffic on the major thoroughfares of the city is a mess which prompts the need for building a strong road infrastructure support system so that the number of road accidents can be curtailed.

He claimed that half of the city's population was dwelling in slum areas and underscored the importance for incentivizing the business community to encourage their investment in the housing sector and build housing societies.

Over the unavailability of clean drinking water, Baloch said the provincial government should take concrete measures to ensure the provision of potable drinking water to the residents.

When contacted, Spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani told APP that the master plan of Quetta would be revised shortly as the allocation had been made for the purpose.

The government was in process of hiring the services of architects, town planners, horticulturists, lawyers, environmentalist, engineers and representatives of the business community for revising the master plan, he added.

The spokesperson said the provincial government was taking concrete steps to provide relief to the masses and resolve their problems.

Meanwhile, the residents of the city complained that sewers were boiling and emitting stinks, besides giving the city a shabby look.

"Smell-emitting garbage heaps and overflowing garbage dumpsters has been a persistent issue for us as the staffers of sanitation department did not lift trash from our area on regular basis," Khalil Baloch from Qumbrani Road, Quetta said while expressing his dismay over the poor sanitation services in his locality.