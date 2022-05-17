Sana Ullah condemns bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road Karachi

UrduPoint.com

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Monday strongly condemned bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road Karachi and sought report from the Chief Secretary and IG Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Monday strongly condemned bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road Karachi and sought report from the Chief Secretary and IG Sindh.

The minister expressed sympathies with family of deceased woman and injured people, said a press release.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

He said the Centre would fully provide assistance to the provincial government for maintenance of law and order in the province.

The minister directed the Sindh Ranger to assist law enforcing agencies in maintenance of law and order.

