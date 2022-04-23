UrduPoint.com

Sana Ullah Condemns Firing Incident Across Pak-Afghan Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Sana Ullah condemns firing incident across Pak-Afghan border

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday strongly condemned the firing incident across the Pak-Afghan border at personnel of Pakistani security forces from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday strongly condemned the firing incident across the Pak-Afghan border at personnel of Pakistani security forces from Afghanistan.

The minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel in the cross-border terrorists activity, said a press release.

He said such incidents were total unacceptable and immediate steps needed to be taken to prevent terrorist activities.

He paid tribute to the security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country. He also extended condolences to the families of martyred personnel Hawaldar Taimoor, Naik Shoaib and soldier Saqib Nawaz.

