UrduPoint.com

Sana Ullah Condemns Karachi Blast

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Sana Ullah condemns Karachi blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned blast in van at Karachi and expressed deep grief over loss of precious lives in the incident.

The minister sought report from Chief Secretary and IG Sindh into the incident, said a press release.

He said it was highly condemnable and a sad incident and hidden nefarious motives behind it. The Centre would work with the provincial governments to ensure safety of the foreigners, he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rehman Kanju called on Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah after assuming charge of Minister of State for Interior.

Issues of maintenance of peace, law and order etc came under discussion during the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Law And Order Interior Minister Van From Sad

Recent Stories

Food imports increases by 15.46% in 9 months

Food imports increases by 15.46% in 9 months

18 minutes ago
 China mulls building defense system against near-E ..

China mulls building defense system against near-Earth asteroids

32 minutes ago
 Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble ..

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble to citizens

1 hour ago
 CM takes notice of blast in van

CM takes notice of blast in van

32 minutes ago
 EU Expects Countries Seeking to Join Bloc to Fully ..

EU Expects Countries Seeking to Join Bloc to Fully Implement Anti-Russian Sancti ..

32 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.