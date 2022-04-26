Sana Ullah condemns Karachi blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned blast in van at Karachi and expressed deep grief over loss of precious lives in the incident.

The minister sought report from Chief Secretary and IG Sindh into the incident, said a press release.

He said it was highly condemnable and a sad incident and hidden nefarious motives behind it. The Centre would work with the provincial governments to ensure safety of the foreigners, he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rehman Kanju called on Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah after assuming charge of Minister of State for Interior.

Issues of maintenance of peace, law and order etc came under discussion during the meeting.