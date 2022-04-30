UrduPoint.com

Sana Ullah Felicitates Hamza Shehbaz On Swearing In As CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 03:44 PM

Sana Ullah felicitates Hamza Shehbaz on swearing in as CM Punjab

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on swearing in as Punjab Chief Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on swearing in as Punjab Chief Minister.

He prayed for success of Hamza Sharif as the Chief Minister of Punjab, said a statement issued here.

He expressed the hope that as CM, Hamza Shahbaz would put the province on road of progress and prosperity.

"Where did Mian Shehbaz Sharif leave the journey of development in Punjab, Hamza will start from there," he said.

The minister said after change of government at the Centre, today a constitutional and legal phase had also come to an end in Punjab. By grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan had now moved towards a constitutional, democratic and welfare state, he added.

