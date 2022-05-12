UrduPoint.com

Sana Ullah Holds Imran Khan Responsible For Current Economic Woes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 04:43 PM

Sana Ullah holds Imran Khan responsible for current economic woes

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday said that Imran Khan was responsible for the current economic woes of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday said that Imran Khan was responsible for the current economic woes of the country.

In reaction to Sheikh Rasheed statement, the minister said Imran Khan made an agreement with the IMF and brought the nation to this state.

"There are two liars in the country, one is Imran Khan and the other is Sheikh Rasheed, " he said in a statement issued here.

He said Imran Khan and his incompetent government was also behind the current economic situation and high inflation in the country.

The incumbent government would not only fix the economy but also put the politics on right track.

