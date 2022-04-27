Sana Ullah leaves for Karachi

On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday left for Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday left for Karachi.

The minister would visit Consulate General of China to condole over the death of Chinese citizens in the blast yesterday, said a press release issued here.

The interior minister would also meet Sindh Chief Minister and attend meeting on law and order.