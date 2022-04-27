UrduPoint.com

Sana Ullah Leaves For Karachi

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 04:59 PM

Sana Ullah leaves for Karachi

On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday left for Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday left for Karachi.

The minister would visit Consulate General of China to condole over the death of Chinese citizens in the blast yesterday, said a press release issued here.

The interior minister would also meet Sindh Chief Minister and attend meeting on law and order.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Law And Order Interior Minister China Rana SanaUllah Visit

Recent Stories

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

9 minutes ago
 Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed ..

Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed After Lengthy Negotiations - M ..

33 seconds ago
 SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessi ..

SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessible to smaller investors

34 seconds ago
 GCU achieves its highest international ranking to ..

GCU achieves its highest international ranking to date

36 seconds ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

37 seconds ago
 6 companies awarded status of special zone enterpr ..

6 companies awarded status of special zone enterprises

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.