Sana Ullah son-in-law arrested

Sheryar, son-in-law of former Punjab law Minister Rana Sana Ullah has been arrested from court courtyard

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Sheryar, son-in-law of former Punjab law Minister Rana Sana Ullah has been arrested from court courtyard.He had come to meet Rana Sana Ullah during the latter's appearance before court when Faisalabad police took him into custody.Police have shifted him into an undisclosed place.The reason of his arrest could not come on surface till yet.