UrduPoint.com

Sana Ullah Urges President To Fulfill His Constitutional Responsibilities

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Sana Ullah urges President to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday urged President Arif Alvi to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities and help run the country on constitutional grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday urged President Arif Alvi to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities and help run the country on constitutional grounds.

He reminded him to perform duty as President of Pakistan instead of following his party chief Imran Khan's dictates, said a statement issued here.

The minister said the country would be run according to the constitution and not upon the whims of Imran Khan. "The office of President is a constitutional post and not related to politics.

When the time arrives for performing constitutional obligation the President, the Governors and other related to PTI get sick," he said.

He said the order of Lahore High Court was continuously being violated after defying the Supreme Court directives.

Rana Sana Ullah said the Punjab Government was being run without the Chief Minister and Cabinet members for the last 21 days. The President should meet his constitutional obligation and immediately nominate a person to administrator oath to the newly elected chief minister, he said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister Lahore High Court President Of Pakistan Government Of Punjab Interior Minister Post Cabinet Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Summary regarding LHC's order under President's co ..

Summary regarding LHC's order under President's consideration

20 seconds ago
 CM Mahmood Khan denounces cross border attack from ..

CM Mahmood Khan denounces cross border attack from Afghanistan

22 seconds ago
 81 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

81 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

23 seconds ago
 Parliament only solution to every problem: Musadik ..

Parliament only solution to every problem: Musadik Malik

25 seconds ago
 Development projects to be timely completed: Anwer ..

Development projects to be timely completed: Anwerzeb Khan

7 minutes ago
 PKI holds Protest against 'shortage of bardana'

PKI holds Protest against 'shortage of bardana'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.