UrduPoint.com

Sana Urges President To Nominate Someone For Administering Oath To Punjab CM

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Sana urges President to nominate someone for administering oath to Punjab CM

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday urged President Arif Alvi to nominate someone for administering oath to the chief minister-elect of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday urged President Arif Alvi to nominate someone for administering oath to the chief minister-elect of Punjab.

Rana Sana Ullah, in a statement, said the Punjab Government was being run without the chief minister and cabinet for the last 21 days.

It was a constitutional obligation and the Lahore High Court's directives in that regard should be complied with, he added

More Stories From Pakistan

