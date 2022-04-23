Sana Urges President To Nominate Someone For Administering Oath To Punjab CM
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 09:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday urged President Arif Alvi to nominate someone for administering oath to the chief minister-elect of Punjab.
Rana Sana Ullah, in a statement, said the Punjab Government was being run without the chief minister and cabinet for the last 21 days.
It was a constitutional obligation and the Lahore High Court's directives in that regard should be complied with, he added