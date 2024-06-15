Sanam, Aliya Facing Consequences Of Their Crimes, Misdeeds: Azma
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari has said that Sanam Javeid and Aliya Hamza are facing the consequences of their crimes and misdeeds.
She expressed these views while rebutting Barrister Saif's statement. "They were not told by Maryam Nawaz to attack the Corps Commander House and burn the statues of martyrs. On May 9, a gang of miscreants had gone out to capture the fort but now why are they shedding crocodile tears?" she added. She said that Maryam Nawaz was imprisoned twice for being Nawaz Sharif's daughter. "The facilities available to the founder PTI in jail were not available to her. Maryam Nawaz neither played a women card nor complained of getting inadequate facilities in jail.
The religious touch, womens' card and treachery card are Imran Khan's favourite hobbies," she maintained.
"The PTI founder, during his tenure used to hurl threats and committed atrocities and is now begging to get relief. He should keep his threats and accusations to himself. The Sharif family has been witnessing such political jugglery and dramas of the people like you for the last three decades. You have nothing left to impress the masses about the performance of your Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. If your government has been accidently imposed on the people of KP, then have mercy on their miserable conditions. The people have not given you a mandate in KP just to accuse and threaten others," she added.
Recent Stories
Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANP express concern over illegal logging; demands probe into cases of fire eruption in forests15 minutes ago
-
Legendary poet Ibn-e-Insha remembered on his birth anniversary25 minutes ago
-
3,000 armed policemen to be deployed for Eid ul Azha36 minutes ago
-
Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspect landlord42 minutes ago
-
One injured in a cylinder explosion in Daska45 minutes ago
-
Punjab to launch historic air ambulance service on motorways45 minutes ago
-
Three public holidays announced in AJK on account of Eid ul Azha46 minutes ago
-
UAF observes World Dengue Day46 minutes ago
-
Solving problems of municipal employees a priority; Acting Mayor56 minutes ago
-
BoG of BISE meets1 hour ago
-
Inadequate shelters, water at cattle markets displease buyers in KP1 hour ago
-
WASA finalises plan for Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago