Sanam, Aliya Facing Consequences Of Their Crimes, Misdeeds: Azma

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari has said that Sanam Javeid and Aliya Hamza are facing the consequences of their crimes and misdeeds.

She expressed these views while rebutting Barrister Saif's statement. "They were not told by Maryam Nawaz to attack the Corps Commander House and burn the statues of martyrs. On May 9, a gang of miscreants had gone out to capture the fort but now why are they shedding crocodile tears?" she added. She said that Maryam Nawaz was imprisoned twice for being Nawaz Sharif's daughter. "The facilities available to the founder PTI in jail were not available to her. Maryam Nawaz neither played a women card nor complained of getting inadequate facilities in jail.

The religious touch, womens' card and treachery card are Imran Khan's favourite hobbies," she maintained.

"The PTI founder, during his tenure used to hurl threats and committed atrocities and is now begging to get relief. He should keep his threats and accusations to himself. The Sharif family has been witnessing such political jugglery and dramas of the people like you for the last three decades. You have nothing left to impress the masses about the performance of your Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. If your government has been accidently imposed on the people of KP, then have mercy on their miserable conditions. The people have not given you a mandate in KP just to accuse and threaten others," she added.

