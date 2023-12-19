Open Menu

Sanam Challenges Maryam Nawaz To Contest Upcoming Elections Against Her

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2023 | 03:24 PM

Sanam, detained in connection with May 9 riots following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan, plans to submit nomination papers for Lahore's PP-150 constituency on PTI's ticket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2023) Sanam Javaid, a incarcerated activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is set to contest the upcoming general elections against Maryam Nawaz, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), for the provincial assembly seat.

The PTI activist's father confirmed this information, stating that they are preparing the necessary documents for her nomination.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz has not disclosed her election constituency yet, and PML-N's parliamentary board is in the process of interviewing candidates for party tickets.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will commence receiving nomination papers on December 20, following the oath-taking of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) as per the Elections Act 2017.

