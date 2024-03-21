Sanam Javed Challenges Rejection Of Nomination Papers For Senate Polls
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan on Thursday challenged the rejection of her nomination papers for the Senate elections, in the appellate tribunal.
Sanam Javed, through her appeal, submitted that the returning officer rejected her nomination papers contrary to the law.
She argued that her nomination papers were rejected based on the objection of concealing a plot, which she stated was unfounded as she does not possess any such property. She pleaded with the tribunal to allow her to contest the election after accepting her nomination papers.
On March 19, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan, who also served as the returning officer for the Senate polls in Punjab, rejected the nomination papers of Sanam Javed Khan for women-reserved seats.
Recent Stories
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..
Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RUDA launches forestation drive at Rakh Jhokk on World Forests Day8 minutes ago
-
Food deptt imposes Rs 13.4mln fine on 25,000 shopkeepers: Secretary8 minutes ago
-
PGMI principal urges implementation of 'Health for All' vision at LGH8 minutes ago
-
UoP announces spring vacations from April 1st to 98 minutes ago
-
Funeral of former provincial minister offered in DI Khan8 minutes ago
-
Wah Cantonment Board cracks down on unauthorized commercialization8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner opens plantation drive by planting sapling8 minutes ago
-
Secretary population visits District Population Office Charsadda8 minutes ago
-
Spring planting campaign launched in Bahawalnagar District8 minutes ago
-
Three drugs peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered8 minutes ago
-
College principal, staff face disciplinary action on various complaints8 minutes ago
-
5 die in 1,103 road accidents in Punjab18 minutes ago