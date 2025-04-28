Sanam Javed, Her Husband Detained From Outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Police have shifted both Sanam Javed and her husband Atiq to some undisclosed location after detaining them
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Sanam Javed and her husband were taken into custody by the police.
The reports said that the police detained the couple and transferred them to an undisclosed location.
Sanam Javed and her husband, Professor Atiq, were detained near Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.
The report further stated that a heavy police presence took the couple into custody and departed with them.
The family confirmed that both Sanam Javed and her husband Atiq Riaz were arrested.
Sanam Javed had been released from Kot Lakhpat Jail following the ongoing judicial proceedings of the May 9 cases.
