Open Menu

Sanam Javed Re-arrested In Another Case After Bail From ATC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2024 | 12:21 PM

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

Shadman Police say they have arrested Sanam Javed for her alleged involvement in a terrorism case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday allowed bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javaid and Muhammad Tanveer.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed Chadhar passed the order after hearing arguments of both sides.

Sanam Javed secured bail in a case related to attack on the PML-N office in Model Town.

During the hearing, the cousenl for Sanam Javed argued that she was implicated in the case six months after the incident. Deputy Prosecutor Abdul Jabbar Dogar, however, asked the court to reject the bail plea, submitting that the allegations against Sanam were serious as she incited the public.

The judge after hearing arguments of both sides granted bail to Sanam Javed and Muhammad Tanveer.

It is significant to note that the Model Town police had previously filed a case against Sanam Javaid, a PTI activist, for allegedly being involved in setting fire to the PML-N office.

Later, the police arrested Sanam Javed again in a case related to terrorism. The case was lodged with Shadman police station. The police also decided to shift Sanam Javed to Shadman police station for investigation in the case.

It may be mentioned here that Sanam Javed earlier was granted permission by the Supreme Court to contest election from NA-119.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Attack Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Police Station May From Anti Terrorism Court Court NA-119

Recent Stories

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

2 days ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

2 days ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

2 days ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

2 days ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan