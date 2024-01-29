Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shadman Police say they have arrested Sanam Javed for her alleged involvement in a terrorism case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday allowed bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javaid and Muhammad Tanveer.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed Chadhar passed the order after hearing arguments of both sides.

Sanam Javed secured bail in a case related to attack on the PML-N office in Model Town.

During the hearing, the cousenl for Sanam Javed argued that she was implicated in the case six months after the incident. Deputy Prosecutor Abdul Jabbar Dogar, however, asked the court to reject the bail plea, submitting that the allegations against Sanam were serious as she incited the public.

The judge after hearing arguments of both sides granted bail to Sanam Javed and Muhammad Tanveer.

It is significant to note that the Model Town police had previously filed a case against Sanam Javaid, a PTI activist, for allegedly being involved in setting fire to the PML-N office.

Later, the police arrested Sanam Javed again in a case related to terrorism. The case was lodged with Shadman police station. The police also decided to shift Sanam Javed to Shadman police station for investigation in the case.

It may be mentioned here that Sanam Javed earlier was granted permission by the Supreme Court to contest election from NA-119.